Indonesia’s Hospitals Overflow with Covid-19 Patients as Gravediggers Work into the Night

(Wall Street Journal) – Cases and deaths have climbed rapidly in Indonesia in recent weeks, as the Delta variant has helped fuel a devastating surge that echoes the one that tore through India in the spring, with whole families becoming ill, hospitals being overwhelmed and people lining up to buy oxygen. Daily cases hit a record on Thursday with 56,757 new cases reported, along with 982 deaths, according to the country’s health ministry. (Read Full Article)