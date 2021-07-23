Delta Variant Among the Most Infectious Viruses, CDC Says

(Medscape) – CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, called the COVID-19 Delta variant “one of the most infectious respiratory viruses we know of” and reported more cases and hospitalizations. “Today, I want to speak about our need to come together against a common enemy. SARS-CoV-2 and the Delta variant is spreading with incredible efficiency, and now represents more than 83% of the virus circulating the U.S.,” Walensky said at a news briefing Thursday. “It is one of the most infectious respiratory viruses we know of and that I have seen in my 20-year career.” (Read Full Article)