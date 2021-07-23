‘Disheartened’ Medical Staff Stretched, Again, by COVID-19

(Associated Press) – Soaring hospitalizations of mostly unvaccinated COVID-19 patients are putting medical staffs in Louisiana under stress for a fourth time, as state officials continue the plea for people to get the shots that can prevent the disease. Hospitalizations were nearing the 1,000 mark as the delta variant becomes the dominant strain of the coronavirus in Louisiana and around the country. Gov. John Bel Edwards prepared to talk about the latest surge Friday afternoon. Louisiana has among the nation’s lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates. (Read Full Article)