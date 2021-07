AMA, 55 Other Groups Urge Healthcare Vax Mandate

(Medscape) – As COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths mount again across the country, the American Medical Association (AMA), the American Nursing Association, and 54 other medical and allied healthcare associations released a joint statement today calling on “all health care and long-term care employers” to require their workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. (Read Full Article)