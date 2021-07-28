Why Workplace Covid-19 Vaccine Mandates Aren’t Widespread–Yet

(Wall Street Journal) – Some companies, including Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo, have mandated that all workers must get vaccinated or divulge their vaccination status before returning to the office. United Airlines requires Covid-19 vaccines for new employees. Overall, though, Covid-19 vaccine mandates at work remain rare, partly because doing so can be a legal minefield for companies, employment attorneys say. In some cases, mandates have resulted in employee lawsuits and termination of workers. And in a tight labor market, employers also risk losing workers who balk at such requirements. (Read Full Article)