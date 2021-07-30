Covid-19 Outbreak During Olympics Leads Japan to Widen State of Emergency

(Wall Street Journal) – Japan widened its state of emergency to the entire Tokyo region and extended it until the end of August in response to a record-setting Covid-19 wave during the Tokyo Summer Olympics. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said there would be no changes to the Olympics, which run through Aug. 8, and officials said there wasn’t a connection between the start of the Games on July 23 and the rapid rise in new cases. Nonetheless, the outbreak put a damper on the nation’s mood despite a string of gold medals won by Japanese athletes. (Read Full Article)