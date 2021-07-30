FDA, Under Pressure, Plans ‘Sprint’ to Accelerate Review of Pfizer’s Covid-19 Vaccine for Full Approval

(STAT News) – Under heavy pressure, the Food and Drug Administration center that reviews vaccines is planning to deprioritize some of its existing work, like meetings with drug sponsors and plant inspections, in an effort to accelerate its review of Pfizer’s application for the formal approval of its Covid-19 vaccine, a senior agency official told STAT. Pfizer’s vaccine is currently cleared under a so-called emergency use authorization, which allows the company to sell the vaccine for as long as Covid-19 is considered a public health emergency. (Read Full Article)