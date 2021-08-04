Covid-19 Patients Overwhelm Busy Hospitals as Delta Variant Spreads

(Wall Street Journal) – The latest wave of Covid-19 hospitalizations is crashing into patients returning for care for other ailments, overtaxing some facilities and exhausting their doctors and nurses. Surgeries and treatments for cancer, heart disease and other common conditions have rebounded this year, filling beds at many hospitals. At the same time, other respiratory viruses, such as RSV, have re-emerged along with public gatherings, adding to hospital strain. (Read Full Article)