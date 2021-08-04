Covid: WHO Calls for Booster Pause to Vaccinate Poorer Nations

(BBC) – The World Health Organization (WHO) has called for a suspension on booster vaccines for Covid-19 until at least the end of September. WHO Chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said a pause would allow for at least 10% of the population in every country to be vaccinated. A number of nations including Israel and Germany have announced plans to administer a third dose. But Dr Tedros has warned poorer nations are falling behind. (Read Full Article)