Covid: WHO Calls for Booster Pause to Vaccinate Poorer Nations

August 4, 2021

(BBC) – The World Health Organization (WHO) has called for a suspension on booster vaccines for Covid-19 until at least the end of September.  WHO Chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said a pause would allow for at least 10% of the population in every country to be vaccinated.  A number of nations including Israel and Germany have announced plans to administer a third dose.  But Dr Tedros has warned poorer nations are falling behind. (Read Full Article)

