Protecting the Immune-Compromised Keeps Everyone Safe

(Wired) – This lack of consideration for immune-compromised people, from public health authorities and the public at large, is dangerous not only for the more than 10 million people with weakened immune systems but also for public health in general. The Alpha variant, as Science reported in December, almost certainly arose from an infection in an immune-compromised person whose prolonged battle against Covid provided ample opportunity for the virus to evolve. Emerging evidence suggests that other variants, possibly including Delta, could have evolved similarly, and a recent report from the UK warns of the potential for more variants to develop the same way. Our collective national choice not to protect the most vulnerable among us is also likely a choice to prolong the pandemic. (Read Full Article)