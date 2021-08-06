China Pledges 2 Billion Vaccines Globally Through Year’s End

(Associated Press) – A pledge by China to supply 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to other countries this year expands the commitments made by a nation that is already the largest exporter of the shots by far. President Xi Jinping made the announcement Thursday in a message to an international forum China organized on vaccine cooperation. He also promised to donate $100 million to COVAX, the program that aims to distribute vaccines to low- and middle-income countries, (Read Full Article)