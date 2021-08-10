US Urged to Fast-Track Vaccine Approval for Children Under 12 as Cases Rise

(The Guardian) – As Covid cases among children continue to rise in the US due to spread of the Delta variant, experts are urging the federal government to fast-track vaccine approval for those under the age of 12. New data analysis from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) indicated that children accounted for 15% of new cases reported last week, with a total of almost 94,000 cases. There was a 4% increase in child cases over the past two weeks, the AAP found. (Read Full Article)