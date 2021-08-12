Hospitals Struggle to Find Nurses, Beds, Even Oxygen as Delta Surges

(Medscape) – The state of Mississippi is out of intensive care unit (ICU) beds. The University of Mississippi Medical Center — the state’s largest health system — is converting part of a parking garage into a field hospital to make more room. “Hospitals are full from Memphis to Gulfport, Natchez to Meridian. Everything’s full,” said Alan Jones, MD, the hospital’s COVID-19 response leader, in a Wednesday press briefing. (Read Full Article)