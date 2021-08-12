Covid-19 Rise, Vaccine Hesitancy Frustrate Doctors in Hospitals Saturated by the Delta Variant

(Wall Street Journal) – Some healthcare workers say the latest surges in Covid-19 are adding to fatigue and burnout. But this time exhaustion is amplified by something new: frustration over the insufficient uptake of vaccines that could have prevented most Covid-19 patients from landing in their care. The Delta variant has pushed up U.S. Covid-19 infections to averages of about 100,000 a day, federal data show, levels last breached before vaccines were available to many Americans. Hospitalizations and deaths have climbed less sharply nationwide, but in some parts of the country where vaccination rates are lower, more people are hospitalized for Covid-19 than ever.