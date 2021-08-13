CDC: More Than 1 Million Have Received Unauthorized Third Dose

(Medscape) – The estimate of 1.1 million third shots is likely an undercount, according to an internal CDC document obtained by ABC News. The number includes people who received the two-shot Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and then received another dose, but it doesn’t count people who may have received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine and then received a second dose of either Moderna or Pfizer vaccines. Florida, Ohio, California, Illinois, and Tennessee have reported the highest number of people who received an unauthorized third shot, ABC News reported. (Read Full Article)