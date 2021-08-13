Supreme Court Rejects Request to Block Indiana University’s Vaccine Mandate for Students

(Wall Street Journal) – Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Thursday rejected an emergency request by a group of Indiana University students who were seeking to block the school from enforcing a Covid-19 vaccine requirement for the coming semester. The school is requiring students to be vaccinated unless they are exempt for religious or medical reasons, and in those circumstances, individuals must wear masks and be tested for the virus regularly. The emergency appeal marked the first time a Covid-19 vaccine mandate reached the Supreme Court. (Read Full Article)