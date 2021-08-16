Turkey Offers Additional Pfizer-BioNTech Shots Amid Concern Over Chinese Vaccine

(Wall Street Journal) – Turkey said it would allow people who got Chinese-made Covid-19 shots to be fully revaccinated with Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE doses, to help ease travel to countries that haven’t approved the Chinese vaccines. The Turkish government has inoculated millions using the vaccine made by China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd. since rolling out its campaign in January. It began using the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine months later, and in July started offering a booster shot to some people amid concerns over the Chinese vaccine’s effectiveness against the highly infectious Delta variant. (Read Full Article)