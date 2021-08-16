Rich Nations Dip into COVAX Supply While Poor Wait for Shots

(Associated Press) – An international system to share coronavirus vaccines was supposed to guarantee that low and middle-income countries could get doses without being last in line and at the mercy of unreliable donations. It hasn’t worked out that way. In late June alone, the initiative known as COVAX sent some 530,000 doses to Britain – more than double the amount sent that month to the entire continent of Africa. (Read Full Article)