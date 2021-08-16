3 Florida Educators Die of COVID-19 Within 24 Hours as Schools Prepare to Reopen

(NPR) – Less than a week before schools are set to reopen in Florida’s Broward County, local union officials say three educators have died of complications from the coronavirus. The deaths were all recorded within a 24-hour span, according to union officials representing employees of the local school district. Broward Teachers Union President Anna Fusco said the start of the new school year has been a mix of emotions as the first day approaches. (Read Full Article)