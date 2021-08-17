ElliQ Is 93-Year-Old Juanita’s Friend. She’s Also a Robot

(The Guardian) – Erickson, 93, remembers the day her ElliQ device arrived. It was strange at first hearing a metallic voice ask how she was or if she wanted to know an interesting fact or the weather, but she got used to it. There are certain things she has come to depend on ElliQ for, and it knows a lot about her. In common with many users, Erickson refers to ElliQ as “she” and it does sound somewhat female. (Read Full Article)