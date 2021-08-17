Texas Adding Five Mortuary Trailers as COVID-19 Cases Rise

(The Hill) – The federal government is working to fulfill a request from Texas for five mobile mortuary trailers as state health officials expect the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths to rise amid the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. Texas State Department of Health spokesperson Douglas Loveday said in a statement shared with The Hill that the agency had submitted the request to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on Aug. 4 “as a precaution,” adding that they “will be staged centrally in San Antonio in case any local jurisdictions around the state need this kind of support.” (Read Full Article)