Texas Adding Five Mortuary Trailers as COVID-19 Cases Rise

August 17, 2021

(The Hill) – The federal government is working to fulfill a request from Texas for five mobile mortuary trailers as state health officials expect the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths to rise amid the spread of the highly contagious delta variant.  Texas State Department of Health spokesperson Douglas Loveday said in a statement shared with The Hill that the agency had submitted the request to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on Aug. 4 “as a precaution,” adding that they “will be staged centrally in San Antonio in case any local jurisdictions around the state need this kind of support.” (Read Full Article)

Posted by

Posted in Covid-19, Disaster Ethics, News

