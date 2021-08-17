More Evidence of COVID’s Crushing Mental-Health Toll on Healthcare Workers

(Medscape) – The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a huge psychological toll on healthcare workers, particularly those working in emergency departments, new surveys confirm. “Regardless of training level, physicians and mid-level practitioners report symptoms suggestive of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and sub-PTSD,” Dr. Morgan Bowling reported in a presentation to the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) Research Forum on COVID-19. (Read Full Article)