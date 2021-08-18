US COVID-19 Cases Back to Pre-Vaccination Levels

(Medscape) – For the first time since early February, the U.S. reported more than 900,000 COVID-19 cases last week, rising back to pre-vaccination levels, according to USA Today. The U.S. now represents 20% of the COVID-19 cases being reported globally. The seven-day average is more than 140,000 new cases per day and increasing due to the ongoing spread of the contagious Delta variant. New cases rose about 17% in the past week. Hospitalizations climbed by about 15%, and deaths jumped nearly 24%. (Read Full Article)