The Ethics of Vaccine Booster Shots

(Axios) – The Biden administration is expected to soon recommend booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for everyone, but that decision fails fundamental ethics tests, according to interviews with physicians and medical ethicists. Why it matters: There is still a global shortage of vaccines. Even amid concerns of the spreading Delta variant, experts say it’s difficult to justify a third dose for relatively healthy people in the U.S. when many others haven’t gotten their first. (Read Full Article)