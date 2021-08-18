WHO Condemns Rush by Wealthy Nations to Give Covid Vaccine Booster

(The Guardian) – The World Health Organization has condemned the rush by wealthy countries to provide Covid-19 vaccine booster shots while millions of people around the world have yet to receive a single dose. Speaking before US authorities announced all vaccinated Americans would soon be eligible to receive booster doses, WHO experts insisted there was not enough scientific evidence to support the additional shot. Providing them while so many people were still waiting to be immunised was immoral, they argued. (Read Full Article)