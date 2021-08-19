The Truth About Long Covid Is Complicated. Better Treatment Isn’t.

(New York Times) – Reports of long Covid are everywhere, and they are alarming. However, understanding what the evidence really shows about the relationship between the Covid virus, SARS-CoV-2, and this syndrome may alleviate some fears. Moreover, what could matter more than the cause of these long Covid symptoms is determining how to properly care for those who suffer from them. A thoughtful approach to this problem could also help us improve care more generally after the pandemic. (Read Full Article)