As Chinese Vaccines Stumble, U.S. Finds New Opening in Asia

(New York Times) – The arrival of the Chinese vaccines was supposed to help stop the spread of the coronavirus in Southeast Asia. Instead, countries across the region are quickly turning elsewhere to look for shots. Residents in Thailand vaccinated with one dose of China’s Sinovac are now given the AstraZeneca shot three to four weeks later. In Indonesia, officials are administering the Moderna vaccine as a booster to health care workers who had received two doses of Sinovac. (Read Full Article)