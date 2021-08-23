More Children Are Hospitalized with Covid-19, and Doctors Fear It Will Get Worse

(Wall Street Journal) – Hospitals in the South and Midwest say they are treating more children with Covid-19 than ever and are preparing for worse surges to come. Cases there have jumped over the past six weeks as the highly contagious Delta variant spreads primarily among unvaccinated people. That is leading to more sick kids in places where community spread of the variant is high, public-health experts say. (Read Full Article)