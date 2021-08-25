Vaccine Mandates Spread After FDA Approves COVID Vaccine

(Medscape) – While dozens of companies began mandating masks or vaccinations for workers or costumers — and sometimes both — because of the coronavirus Delta variant, many more firms and governments are joining the movement following the FDA’s decision to grant the Pfizer vaccine full approval on Monday. For them, the FDA decision removes one of the final barriers to requiring vaccinations: That the vaccine wasn’t yet fully approved. While exemptions do exist, in some cases anyone refusing to be vaccinated will have to undergo regular testing for COVID-19. (Read Full Article)