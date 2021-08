Vaccine Penalties Are Here, And It’s Unclear Whether They’ll Work

(Axios) – Delta Air Lines’ decision to charge unvaccinated employees an extra $200 per month for health insurance signals that rewards alone aren’t doing enough to measurably increase rates of COVID-19 vaccination. Why it matters: Employers are playing a central role in getting more people vaccinated, but it’s unclear how much, or if, these types of penalties will help. (Read Full Article)