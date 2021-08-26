Living with the Coronavirus Will Likely Never Be Risk-Free

(Axios) – Vaccinated Americans are facing a disheartening reality: Even after getting the shot, they’ll have to live with some level of risk from the coronavirus for the foreseeable future. State of play: A glut of data released over the past few weeks supports the idea that coronavirus vaccine effectiveness against infection begins to wane over time, although it remains effective against severe disease. (Read Full Article)