Hospitals Closing Off-Site ERs to Buttress Central ER Staffs

(Associated Press) – Texas hospital systems are increasingly closing temporarily their off-site emergency rooms and sending their staff to their hospitals to support staff overstretched by COVID-19. The moves came as the coronavirus continues to rage throughout the state. Memorial Hermann Health System in Houston closed three suburban emergency rooms Monday in Kingwood, Spring and Sienna to help ease the burden on its hospital staffs, it said in a statement. (Read Full Article)