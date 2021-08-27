Afghanistan Almost Beat Polio. Now the Future Is Uncertain

(Wired) – For more than a week, global attention to Afghanistan has focused on the Taliban's stunningly swift return to power, and the international airlift that is getting diplomats, Western workers, and refugees out. But a small cohort of disease experts is riveted by the political turnover for another reason: They worry it could undermine the long campaign to eradicate polio, which hinges on that country—and where, after years of disappointments, success now seems close.