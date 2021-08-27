New Ethics Standards for Docs Who Care for People with Dementia

(Forbes) – The ethics committee of the American Academy of Neurology has updated its guidelines for caring for people with dementia and their families. The statement could accelerate an important shift in the way physicians treat patients with dementia. The guidelines highlight the need for physicians to recognize patient autonomy and the key role played by family caregivers. And they require doctors to acknowledge the need to balance independence and risk as they discuss care choices. (Read Full Article)