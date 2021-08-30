Sinopharm Covid Vaccine Seen as Less Effective in Bahrain Study

(Wall Street Journal) – The Covid-19 vaccine made by China’s Sinopharm was less effective than others at preventing infection, hospitalization and death, especially among people over 50, according to a study by the kingdom of Bahrain and Columbia University researchers. Chinese vaccines have become a key tool of Beijing’s international diplomacy, especially in developing nations unable to secure sufficient doses of U.S. and European-made shots. Despite high levels of inoculation with the Sinopharm vaccine, Bahrain in May started giving booster shots to vulnerable citizens using a different shot made by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE. BNTX -3.11% It now also offers booster shots for other vaccines. (Read Full Article)