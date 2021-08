World Passes Threshold of 4.5 MN COVID Deaths

(Medical Xpress) – The world has passed the grim threshold of 4.5 million COVID-19 deaths, according to an AFP tally on Monday, as the virulent Delta variant wreaks havoc globally. Since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, the virus has killed a total of 4,500,620 people, the tally of official sources revealed. (Read Full Article)