CDC Panel Unanimously Backs Pfizer Vax, Fortifying FDA Approval

(Medscape) – An independent expert panel within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has studied the potential benefits and risks of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and voted unanimously to recommend the shots for all Americans ages 16 and older. All 14 members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted ‘yes’ to recommend the vaccine for Americans ages 16 and up. The vaccine was fully approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last week. The inoculation is still available to teens ages 12 to 15 under an emergency use authorization from the FDA. (Read Full Article)