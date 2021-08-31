Patients Evacuated from South Lake Tahoe Hospital as Caldor Fire Creeps Toward City

(Sacramento Bee) – All patients have been safely evacuated from Barton Memorial Hospital in South Lake Tahoe due to the Caldor Fire, which flared intensely over the weekend and prompted mandatory evacuations for most of the city around 10 a.m. Monday. Barton began evacuating patients Sunday night, about 12 hours before law enforcement upgraded the evacuation from a warning to an order. “All patients have been transferred to regional partner facilities and their families have been notified,” Barton Health said in an update to its website. (Read Full Article)