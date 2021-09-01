COVID-19 Vaccination Still Highly Effective Against Hospitalization, CDC Data Show

(Medscape) – Although COVID-19 vaccines are less effective against the Delta variant, they’re still extremely effective in preventing hospitalization, according to data presented Monday to the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. Since the Delta variant has become the dominant coronavirus strain, vaccine effectiveness against hospitalization has ranged from 75% to 95%. In adults over age 75, vaccine effectiveness against hospitalization has dropped slightly but was still above 80% at the end of July. For ages 18-49, efficacy was around 94%. (Read Full Article)