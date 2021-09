Children’s Hospitals Are Pleading for Federal Help As They Run Out of Beds

(NPR) – A group of more than 220 children’s hospitals is imploring the Biden administration for help, as a surge of young COVID-19 patients puts an “unprecedented strain” on their facilities and staff across the country. Pediatric hospitals are “at or near capacity” and they expect to see more child patients as the school year resumes, according to the Children’s Hospital Association. (Read Full Article)