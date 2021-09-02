Millions of People Are Missing from CDC COVID Data as States Fail to Report Cases

(NPR) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has tallied over 39 million cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., but if you want to know more detailed information, such as where patients live, whether patients were hospitalized or died, demographic details like race, gender and age, that information is gathered separately. In that more detailed CDC data set, about 1 in 5 known cases — or 7 million people — are completely missing, an NPR analysis found. On top of that, about two-thirds of the data present aren’t usable, as health care providers marked fields as “Unknown” or simply left them blank. (Read Full Article)