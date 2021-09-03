Hospitals Swamped with Delta Cases Struggle to Care for Critical Patients

(Wall Street Journal) – Soaring Covid-19 caseloads are endangering patients who need urgent medical care at some overwhelmed hospitals, according to doctors, nurses and industry executives in states where the virus has filled beds at or near record numbers. The overwhelmed hospitals don’t always have the staff or capacity to provide immediate treatment for emergencies from Covid-19 to gallbladder removal, the people said. (Read Full Article)