At Least 15.1 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Wasted Since March

(All Sides) – At least 15.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been thrown away in the United States since March 1, according to government data received by NBC News through a public records request. According to the CDC, the national pharmacy chains that have self-reported the highest amount of wasted doses are Walgreens (2.6 million), CVS (2.3 million), Walmart (1.6 million) and Rite Aid (1.1 million). The number of reported discarded COVID-19 vaccine doses might be an undercount as the data does not include some states and federal agencies. However, as of Wednesday, approximately 443.7 million doses have been distributed in the U.S. — meaning that less than 3.5% of total doses have been wasted. (Read Full Article)