Crowded U.S. Jails Drove Millions of COVID-19 Cases, A News Study Says

(NPR) – If the U.S. had done more to reduce its incarceration rate, it could have prevented millions of COVID-19 cases. That’s the conclusion of researchers who conducted what they say is the first study to link mass incarceration rates to pandemic vulnerability. Many of those preventable cases, they add, occurred in communities of color. The U.S. jail and prison system acts as an epidemic engine, according to the study from researchers at Northwestern University and the World Bank. (Read Full Article)