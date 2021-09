Italy’s Life Expectancy Drops 1.2 Years Over COVID

(Medical Xpress) – Coronavirus cut average life expectancy in Italy by 1.2 years in 2020, and by more than four years in parts of the country hit hard by the pandemic, official statistics showed Monday. Life expectancy at birth last year stood at 82 years, compared to 83.2 years in 2019, the Istat national statistics office said in a new release. (Read Full Article)