Businesses Grapple with Vax Mandates and COVID Policies

(Axios) – A growing number of U.S. companies have mandated COVID-19 vaccinations for employees. But in the absence of a federal mandate there’s a wide variance in what’s happening — mandates for all, some, or none — with employee demands being put front and center thanks to the Great Resignation. Why it matters: How companies answer questions about vaccines and return-to-work policies has wide ranging impacts — on the health of their employees, on where people live, and on the strategic direction of their businesses. (Read Full Article)