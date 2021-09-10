Medical Boards: Docs Who Spread COVID Misinformation Put License at Risk

(Medscape) – Three primary care boards issued a joint statement today backing the Federation of State Medical Boards’ recent statement saying that if physicians spread misinformation about COVID-19, their medical license could be suspended or revoked. Leaders of the American Board of Family Medicine (ABFM), the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM), and the American Board of Pediatrics (ABP) said they support FSMB’s position. (Read Full Article)