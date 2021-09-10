FDA “Will Follow the Science” to Approve COVID Vaccine for Kids Under 12

(Axios) – The Food and Drug Administration said on Friday that it is “working around the clock” to support the process of making the coronavirus vaccine available for children under the age of 12. Why it matters: The number of children getting hospitalized due to the virus is increasing, with some infectious disease doctors worrying that the Delta variant could be causing more serious illness in kids. (Read Full Article)