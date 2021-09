BMA Drops Opposition to Assisted Dying and Adopts Neutral Stance

(The Guardian) – The British Medical Association (BMA) has dropped its opposition to assisted dying and adopted a neutral stance on the issue. The doctors’ union, which represents about 150,000 medics, voted to change its official position? following a debate by members at its annual representative meeting in London. It had opposed legalising assisted dying since 2006. (Read Full Article)