72% of Americans Know Someone Killed or Hospitalized by Covid-19, Pew Poll Finds

(Gizmodo) – Based on a large new Pew poll out today, about three-quarters of American adults know someone who has been hospitalized or killed by covid-19. Most Americans also believe that the pandemic remains a serious threat, though this belief appears to be influenced by people’s political affiliation, the poll suggests. The findings come from a new report released Wednesday by the Pew Research Center. A nationally representative sample of over 10,000 Americans 18 and older were surveyed online in late August about a variety of topics related to the pandemic. (Read Full Article)